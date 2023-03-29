Gov. Hochul announces $2.5 million in funding for Tops shooting victims, survivors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Wednesday $2.5 million in new state funding for the victims impacted by the May 14 Tops shooting in Buffalo.

This funding will help the Buffalo Urban league will partner with the Community Health Centers of Buffalo to operate the Buffalo United Resiliency Center (BURC) through June 2025.

The new funding will also help the BURC hire new employees and ensure it has the support to serve victims and survivors of the shooting.

"The May 14 attack brought further harm to a community that has long struggled with economic disparities, inequitable access to basic services, and entrenched racism," Hochul said. "New York State will not waiver in its support for the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood and its residents as it continues to heal from this tragedy. This additional funding allows us to expand services and programs to fellow New Yorkers who deserve to see our love and support turned into action."

Chardanay Young-Ford will serve as the interim director of the BURC, which will be staffed by four case managers and two outreach specialists.

Young-Ford will work with the Buffalo Urban League and Community Health Centers of Buffalo to address needs including the following:



Access to housing

Access to transportation

Emergency and long-term food access

Assistance with rent, utility, and other arrears

The BURC will begin operating on April 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday at 1149 Jefferson Avenue, Ste A.