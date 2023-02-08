Gov. Hochul announces $100 million to repave roads across NYS, 9 roads in WNY to receive funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Wednesday that $100 million in state funding will go toward the renewal of state roadways that have been impacted by extreme weather.

"We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers," Hochul said. "New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities."

The following roadways across Western New York will be repaved:

$1.5 million will go toward Route 270 from the Erie County line to Route 31 in the towns of Cambria, Pendleton, and Lockport.

$2.44 million will go toward Route 219 from the Irish Hill Road intersection to 219 Expressway Northbound ramp at Peters Road in the Towns of Ashford and Ellicottville.

$1.9 million will go toward Route 430 from Route 394 to Long Point Road in the towns of Chautauqua and Ellery, and the Village of Mayville.

$650,000 will go toward Route 20 from Eden-Evans Centers Road to Sturgeon Point Road in the town of Evans.

$2.2 million will go toward Route 5 (Buffalo Skyway) from Kane Street to the Buffalo Skyway Bridge in Buffalo and Lackawanna.

$366,000 will go toward Route 18 from the off-ramps at Route 104 to the on-ramps at Route 104 in Lewiston.

$841,000 will go toward Route 104 from Model City Road to Dickersonville Road in the town of Lewiston

$1.1 million will go toward Route 18 from Hess Road to Route 148 in the towns of Newfane and Somerset.

$1.3 million will go toward Route 248A from the Pennsylvania state line to Route 248 in the towns of Independence and Willing.

The repaving will begin in 2023.