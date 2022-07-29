Gov. Hochul announced electric and gas bill credit for low-income families

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that electric and gas utility bill credits are on the way for low-income families.

The Governor said $567 million is dedicated to help low-income customers pay off their utilities.

"I am pleased to announce that the largest low-income utility financial assistance program in the state's history rolls out on Monday, August 1 - marking a major step forward in the state's ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers maintain utility services. No New Yorker should have their lights and air conditioning shut off as a result of financial problems caused by the pandemic. I applaud the State Legislature for their partnership to appropriate $250 million toward reducing the burden of utility arrears, which will be critical to helping vulnerable New Yorkers maintain their utility services, especially during these hot summer months."



Governor Hochul

This is a one-time credit for customers enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program. The credit will eliminated unpaid utility bills for these customers since May of this year.

The State's Department of Public Service worked with major utility companies to credit customer's accounts.

Each newly qualifying low-income customer who enrolls before December 31, 2022, in EAP will be eligible for the bill credit program.