Gov. Hochul and AG James urge court to redraw congressional district lines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul and NYS Attorney General Letitia James filed a brief Friday in support of state courts making efforts to redraw New York congressional district lines.

Both Hochul and James requested that an independent redistricting commission redraw the lines instead of a court-appointed special master.

In the request, Hochul and James write that the current special master's maps may have been appropriate for the 2022 election, but that there is enough time before the next election to generate new maps.

"I am committed to protecting the rights of all New Yorkers to fully participate in our electoral system," Hochul said. "We are urging the court to support the Constitutionally-protected process in order to ensure accountability and fairness for New York voters."

Since the special master was written in a short period of time with "only months to go before the 2022 primary elections," Hochul and James believe the master should not be used for other elections throughout the decade.

"Our state's Constitution makes it clear that an independent body, with participation from the general public, is charged with drawing maps for Congressional districts. Relying on a process with no accountability and with limited time for public input is not how we engage the public and ensure their interests are addressed throughout this process. I am committed to ensuring our electoral process is as transparent as possible and that we follow the process outlined in our Constitution. New Yorkers deserve free and fair elections, and to have a say in how their communities will be represented in Congress." Attorney General Letitia James

The brief urges the Appellate Division to submit a new congressional map as required by the Constitution.

