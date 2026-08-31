Google goes with 'Lake America' in U.S. amid growing backlash over executive order renaming the body of water

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The name game continues over the Great Lake just to our north, with Google now calling it "Lake America" for U.S. users after President Trump ordered the federal government to adopt the new name.

Google says users in Canada will continue to see "Lake Ontario" and people outside either country will see both names.

"These updates follow our long-standing policy for bodies of water with names that vary from country to country, and are starting to roll out now," Google said in a statement.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week directing the federal government to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America." The order applies to the U.S. government's official geographic naming system; it does not dictate what Canada or other countries call the lake.

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Monday that Trump personally reached out to Apple about changing the name for its mapping software and that a change could be coming. As of Monday afternoon, Apple had not publicly confirmed it would make the switch.

Canada pushes back

Canadian officials continue to reject the new name.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a large sign over the weekend declaring: “Lake Ontario. Now and Forever.”

"No one's going to call it Lake of America," Ford said at the unveiling event. "It's been Lake Ontario for hundreds of years. It's going to continue being Lake Ontario."

The controversy has also prompted an international reaction.

Germany's government has said that, from its perspective, the lake remains Lake Ontario, calling that the customary name.

Reaction in New York State

The name change is also facing opposition within New York, the only U.S. state along Lake Ontario.

In an interview with WNBC in New York City, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul called the move “silliness” and a distraction.

"I don't know what he's trying to do," Hochul said.

WATCH: Google goes with 'Lake America' in U.S. amid growing backlash over executive order renaming the body of water

Google goes with 'Lake America' in U.S. amid growing backlash

The Rochester City Council has approved a proclamation saying it will continue using Lake Ontario in official capacities, and the Republican mayor of Oswego also said his city will not recognize the name change.

In Western New York, 7 News reached out to Republican U.S. House members Nick Langworthy and Claudia Tenney, but their offices haven't responded to requests for comment.

Democratic Representative Tim Kennedy joined two fellow Great Lakes lawmakers to introduce the "Hands Off Our Great Lakes Act", which would nulify the renaming of Lake Ontario and prevent any future president from renaming any of the Great Lakes.

Indigenous roots of the name Ontario

Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca has highlighted the Indigenous origins of the name “Ontario,” saying it was not named after the Canadian province.

Seneca, who said the lake's name has Indigenous roots and means “beautiful water” in the Iroquois language, urged President Trump to reconsider the change.

"I'm hopeful that ... he takes a different tack and moves away from this change," Seneca said.

Poll shows Americans largely oppose change

A new YouGov poll of more than 17,000 U.S. adults found 19% support changing the name to Lake America, while 61% oppose the change.

The remaining respondents were unsure.

WKBW

Canadian business cashes in on controversy to help a cause

While politicians argue over the name, one Canadian company is turning the controversy into a fundraiser.

The company behind the popular “Canada Is Not For Sale” signs and merchandise, Jackpine, is now selling Lake Ontario hats and shirts.

The company says demand has been strong, with thousands of hats already sold.

"The reaction's been very positive, very strong," said Liam Mooney, who founded the company with his wife, Emma Cochrane.

Jackpine says it will donate $1 from every hat and T-shirt sold to Swim Drink Fish, a Canadian nonprofit that works to protect clean water and healthy waterways.