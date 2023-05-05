Goodwill's Goodskills helping the WNY workforce one person at a time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Take it from Roberta Dixon, there's always a rainbow through all the darkness. The pandemic was one of those times where it was a lot harder to find the light.

"Everybody was in a thunderstorm. Everybody was chaotic," Dixon said.

Dixon was struggling to make ends meet for her and her teenage daughter until she found Goodwill's Goodskills Career Builder. The training lasts four weeks and prepares people to re-enter the work force.

"There are so many people out here struggling and trying to find their way, and Goodskills is an opportunity to start somewhere," Dixon said.

The training is a good opportunity for people that need an opportunity. You don't need a college degree, and you just have to be at least 18 years old with a drive to learn about either manufacturing or technology.

Once the training concludes, Goodwill brings in local businesses to interview the graduates. If the two sides are a good fit, they'll start their careers with them. This isn't just a job either, Goodwill wants to offer opportunity for internal growth. They want to make it a genuine career.

Now, Roberta has her work family, and the thunderstorm has cleared.

"Wherever that rainbow is going to be, you just have to go through that storm to see it," Dixon said.

