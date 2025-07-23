Good Samaritan rescues 2 people from burning boat in Lake Erie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people are safe thanks to the rescue efforts of a good Samaritan who saved them from a burning boat on Lake Erie.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a 24-foot vessel caught fire on Wednesday morning two miles from the Coast Guard station in Buffalo. The boat was 800 meters into the Canadian side of the lake.

Provided

Authorities say two U.S. boaters were on board. They were rescued by the good Samaritan and then taken to the Coast Guard. We are told both people are in good health and were not injured.

Buffalo's Fireboat Cotter helped put out the fire. You can watch a time-lapse video of the firefighting efforts below.