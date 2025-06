ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Hundreds of people could use a good bath tonight.

The annual Mudslide taking place Saturday at the Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville.

It's a fun run that features plenty of water, mud and more than a dozen obstacles.

There's was a four mile route, or a longer more challenging 6 mile course.

They both end with participants sliding into a pool of muddy water at the bottom of the Yodeler slope.