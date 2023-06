BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to some good clean fun in ski country.

Well, it may not be that clean.

The 2023 Mudslide took place at the Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville on Saturday.

There were 15 obstacles to overcome, and with all the rain we had last week, you can bet there was no shortage of mud anywhere.

Organizers say more than 800 people took part in this event, which is now in its 11th year.

A portion of the money raised will be split betweent P.U.N.T. and Hunter's Hope.