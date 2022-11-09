Goo Goo Dolls to perform free show at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on New Year's Eve

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Goo Goo Dolls are set to perform a free show at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on New Year's Eve.

The concert will take place at 11 p.m. on December 31 on the stage at STIR feature bar. According to Seneca Niagara, it will be visible from anywhere in the west casino but because it will take place on the gaming floor all attendees must be at least 21 years old.

While the show is free, a release says there are a limited number of VIP packages available which go on sale Friday at noon.

You can purchase tickets online here.