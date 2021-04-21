Watch
Goo Goo Dolls postpone tour to Summer 2022

Robert E. Klein/Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP
Lead guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik and bass player Robby Tacak of The Goo Goo Dolls perform during a concert at the Xfinity Center on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)
The Goo Goo Dolls
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 17:46:57-04

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Goo Goo Dolls announced on Wednesday that the band is postponing its upcoming tour to the summer of 2022.

The band announced via a video on Twitter that all tickets will be honored, and new dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Goo Goo Dolls were scheduled to perform at Darien Lake on Friday, August 20th.

