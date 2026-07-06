Goo Goo Dolls exhibit coming to Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo History Museum has announced a new exhibit dedicated to the Goo Goo Dolls, opening in September.
The museum announced on social media that the exhibit, called "Long Way Home: 40 Years of the Goo Goo Dolls," traces the band's journey from Buffalo clubs to sold-out arenas around the world.
The exhibit opens on September 16.
The following are the hours of operation at the Buffalo History Museum:
- Monday & Tuesday: closed
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.