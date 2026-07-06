Goo Goo Dolls exhibit coming to Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo History Museum has announced a new exhibit dedicated to the Goo Goo Dolls, opening in September.

The museum announced on social media that the exhibit, called "Long Way Home: 40 Years of the Goo Goo Dolls," traces the band's journey from Buffalo clubs to sold-out arenas around the world.

The exhibit opens on September 16.

The following are the hours of operation at the Buffalo History Museum:

