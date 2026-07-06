Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Goo Goo Dolls exhibit coming to Buffalo History Museum

John Rzeznik, Robby Takac
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
John Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls perform at the 10th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 5, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
John Rzeznik, Robby Takac
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo History Museum has announced a new exhibit dedicated to the Goo Goo Dolls, opening in September.

The museum announced on social media that the exhibit, called "Long Way Home: 40 Years of the Goo Goo Dolls," traces the band's journey from Buffalo clubs to sold-out arenas around the world.

The exhibit opens on September 16.

The following are the hours of operation at the Buffalo History Museum:

  • Monday & Tuesday: closed
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app