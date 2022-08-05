Golfer with cerebral palsy finds his true purpose

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Finding your passion. Finding your purpose. It's one of the most important things a person can do in life.

Nate Forrestel is living proof that having a passion helps you get out of bed every morning with a smile on your face.

"The love of it is huge," Forrestel said.

Forrestel was born with cerebral palsy, and had to stop playing some common high school sports because of it.

"It's sad. I had to quite soccer, quit baseball," Forrestel said

When he graduated high school, he was on a different path than he is now.

"You just never know what life throws at you. For the longest time, I thought I was a college kid," Forrestel said.

But life has a way of giving you a sign when it's time for your passion to really shine through.

"It wasn't because I was disabled. I just wanted to show people what I could do," Forrestel said.

Social media influencing. When the pandemic began, Forrestel was still in love with the game of golf and played multiple times a week. This time was different though because he decided to record it.

Known as @Natethegolfer on Tik Tok and @Nathanthegolfer on Instagram, his pages blew up to a combined 36,000 followers. Now, he wants to make social media content for a living.

He said he's always been the underdog, but that isn't stopping him from following his dream.

"It's always beating the odds because you're always doubted," Forrestel said.

Because everyone has a dream, and he knows he will see it through to the end no matter how hard it gets on the way.

"I will beat the odds. It might take me a couple years, but I'm going to do it," Forrestel said.