Golden Snowball shines at Buffalo Museum of Science

Trophy helps kickoff fall exhibits
wkbw
Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 08, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Museum of Science is kicking off the opening of its fall exhibits with a modern day artifact.

The Golden Snowball Award is on display.

That's the trophy awarded to the city in upstate New York to receive the largest snowfall through the most recent winter.

Buffalo is the current title holder.

This helps kick off this weekend's called, Small Change: Big Impact.

It's a conservation themed event.

There's also an exhibit about snow.

The museum's three fall exhibits are, Snow: Tiny Crystals, The Vanishing Rhino and The Fragile Bee.

