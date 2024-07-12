Golden retriever lost after tornado found safe in Eden

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a happy ending to the story of a family pet lost during Wednesday's tornado in Eden.

Jeffrey and Colleen Smith say Zoey was found a few miles from home on Yochum Road.

The four-year-old golden retriever has been a part of the Smith family since she was a puppy.

"She's like one of your family," Jeffrey Smith told 7 News Friday.

The couple was in Houston when the tornado hit. Colleen was undergoing treatment there for a Stage 4 brain tumor.

"Zoey's afraid of fireworks and loud noises. She got out, panicked, and was probably trying to search for me and my wife," Jeffrey Smith said.

"It's like you're losing a loved one," Jeffrey Smith said.

The Smiths say 40-50 people helped search for Zoey.

"It's like you're losing a loved one," Jeffrey Smith said.