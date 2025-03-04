'Golden opportunity of inclusion': Unified Bowling brings athletes together

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The spirit of sports and inclusion was on full display at AMF Airport Lanes as nearly 1,300 athletes from 54 different teams across Section VI gathered for this year's Unified Bowling competition.

The event, part of the Special Olympics New York program, aims to bring together athletes of all abilities to compete and celebrate teamwork.

Hailey Wilton, a 10th grader, had been eagerly anticipating the event "to celebrate and have fun!"

"The key to this is the golden opportunity of inclusion," said Douglas Ames, Section VI sports coordinator. "Whether a disability or not, it is giving them the opportunity to represent their school, their student body, their community, putting on their uniform and earning the recognition and respect they deserve, like anyone else in any other traditional sport."

For the athletes, the event was about more than competition, it was a chance to form lasting friendships and create cherished memories.

"The best part has been being with my friends," said Brahana Sawyer, a participant in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Michael Untu set his sights on victory, saying, "I want to get first place and take it home!"

The athletes were cheering in the lanes; the excitement was undeniable.

"Lots of hard work, teamwork, and lots of fun," said Wilton.

The competition will continue on Tuesday for the second and final day of events.