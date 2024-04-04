'Going to continue it as long as I can': WNY woman celebrates 50 years of platelet donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When was the last time you donated blood? For Sonja Reitberger, it's an easy answer because she's been a consistent donor for the last 50 years.

To mark the milestone, Roswell Park hosted a surprise celebration and Reitberger talked with 7 News about why she started donating.

Reitberger says she started coming to Roswell Park when her mom was battling cancer 50 years ago.

"At Roswell, they were doing the chemotherapy once a week so I was standing there driving her every time and I decided to give blood," says Reitberger.

Now she is a regular donor of platelets.

"I've been very lucky with my health. I'm 83 years old and feel I have done my job but I'm going to continue it as long as I can," says Reitberger.

And her good deeds have not gone unnoticed. When she arrived to donate on this Wednesday, a surprise was waiting for her.

"I have some flowers and a card for you," says her grandson Lawrence Glaser who was at the hospital to help her celebrate.

"This is special to her because I know her Mother, my great-grandmother had cancer. I just wish more people would get out and donate," says Glaser.

In the donating center, there is a wall covered with postcards explaining why people donate.

"My daughter had leukemia and fought for 10 years until she passed away. Blood and platelet donations kept her alive and helped her in that fight," one says.

Reitberger says she is always encouraging others to donate.

"People say I don't have the time to do it and I say you have to take the time," says Reitberger.

That's exactly what Reitberger has been doing for many years and she says the staff at Roswell is now like family to her.

"It's a great hospital. We have one of the best around. It is just wonderful to be a part of the family. My husband passed away in November so I hadn't been coming for a few weeks so when I got back it was a great feeling," says Reitberger.

She hopes people see this story and it inspires them to also help save lives.