Going green with those old orange pumpkins

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to a big question following every Halloween: what to do with all those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns?

This year, many people deciding to go green by bringing those orange gourds to a special composting event.

The Buffalo Botanical Gardens hosted a pumpkin drop-off Sunday.

It was just one of two locations accepting them this weekend.

The old pumpkins will be transformed into compost, and ultimately returned to the soil here in Western New York.

The other pumpkin drop-off took place at Masterson's Garden Center on Olean Road in East Aurora.