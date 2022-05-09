Watch
GoFundMe started to help Buffalo singer featured on The Voice

gofundme.com
Posted at 5:13 AM, May 09, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker singer is looking for your help getting back to doing what she loves.

Cami Clune, a Buffalo native, finished in the semi-finals on The Voice in 2020. Her mother and manager Patty says while she enjoyed some success in the immediate aftermath of appearing on the show, she was still battling serious health issues.

"Behind the scenes, she was still fighting lifelong health battles. They were becoming increasingly difficult, and she was trying to keep them private. By December of this past year, the struggles became too difficult to hide and she had to take a break from performing (again). Since then, her health has rapidly declined."
Patty Clune

The family has now organized a Go-Fund-Me to raise $25,000 to get Cami the treatment she needs, and fulfill her goal of performing again soon.

