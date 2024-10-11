Watch Now
GoFundMe set up to support junior Sabres player Gregory Manzi

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York Community is rallying around a junior Sabres player after he was badly hurt during a game.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared on Facebook Gregory Manzi suffered a "catastrophic injury while playing in a game" last Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for him as he is dealing with multiple surgeries.

According to the GoFundMe, Manzi has a long road to recovery ahead of him after two surgeries.

More than $47,000 have already been raised. You can donate here.

