GoFundMe created to benefit victims of Lockport house fire

LOCKPORT N.Y. — Neighbors in Lockport are coming together to help a family recover after a fire last weekend.

New York State Police sharing a video of the fire on the Royal Parkway.

Several troopers helped firefighters prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby house.

They also rescued a dog trapped inside the home.

We're still waiting to learn more details on this fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Barbaro family who lost everything in the fire.

The organizer of the fundraiser says the fire broke out in a shed before spreading to the garage and rest of the house "in a matter of minutes."

So far, over $10,000 have been raised. You can donate here.