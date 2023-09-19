GoBike looking for your feedback on expanding trails through Cheektowaga and Clarence

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — GoBike Buffalo is teaming up with the Town of Clarence and the Town of Cheektowaga on a new trails feasibility study. They are considering linking bike trails, creating a larger network for bikers and pedestrians alike.

The study includes an analysis of three sections of trail located in Buffalo. They include the Scajaquada Creek Extension to Cheektowaga, Clarence Pathway Buffalo Extension, and the Lancaster Heritage Trail West Extension.

Residents are being asked to take the GoBike survey that can be found here.

Among the survey questions are:

What amenities would you like to see on the trails? What transportation opportunities would become possible if the trails are constructed? Answers will help local governments and GObike to determine a path forward.

There's also ways to give input in person. There will be a public meeting on Wednesday, September 27th from 6 to 7:30 pm at the Cheektowaga Senior Citizens Center on Broadway. GoBike is also tabling at upcoming events including the Lancaster Fall Festival on September 23rd and the Erie County Fall Fest at Como Lake Park on September 30th.