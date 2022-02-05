Go Red for Women: Recent study shows socially isolated older women more likely to develop heart disease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is 'Go Red for Women Day', a national movement raising awareness about cardio-vascular disease.

Nearly 435,000 women have heart attacks each year.

Heart disease is the number one 1 killer of women, killing more than all forms of cancer combined.

Cardio vascular disease impacts some women in higher rates than others, but it can still be prevented with education and health lifestyle changes (ie. taking time to de-stress and doing physical activity).

Facts about women and heart disease can be found here.

Research shows stress may impact health, making it important for women to understand the mind-body connection and how to focus on improving both their physical health and mental well-being.

Socially isolated or lonely older women are also more likely to develop heart disease, a recent study showed.

Buffalo's 'Go Red for Women' director, Laurie Buckley said, "Age can be a risk factor. We are at high risk when we get older. Our mental health and emotional health also connects to our physical health. Being lonely can add stress and mental health tolls too."

Buckley shared with 7 News that she is a heart attack survivor, herself. It happened when she was just 36 years old.

One sign she had when experiencing a heart attack was jaw pain, however, other signs include sweating, nausea, back pain, extreme fatigue and indigestion.

She was diagnosed with spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), which is commonly found in women in their 40s and 50s.

Friday night, various buildings and landmarks in Western New York will light up red, including Niagara Falls.