Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Go Red for Women' annual event turns into four-week virtual experience

items.[0].image.alt
American Heart Association
Go Red for Women Event transforms into online program
Posted at 1:32 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 01:32:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An annual event that raises awareness for women's health is going digital.

The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" event is transforming into a four-week online program, to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke.

Starting March 22nd, participants can access live, interactive webinars on a series of topics including nutrition and stress, and how women are breaking barriers in our community.
You can also sign up for weekly online fitness classes.

It all leads up to the "Go Red for Women" Luncheon Celebration on Thursday, April 15th.

The live virtual luncheon will be free to access. Tickets to access the entire experience start at $25. Participants can register for all or just portions of the program at GoRedBuffalo.heart.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources