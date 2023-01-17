GO Buffalo Niagara invites organizations and municipalities to apply to receive free bike racks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — GO Buffalo Niagara, which is part of the GObike Buffalo team, invites organizations and towns, cities, and villages to apply to receive free bike racks.

According to a release, 175 bike racks will be given away for free thanks to a US DOT Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program (CMAQ) grant.

"We work to make people aware of the alternative transportation options available to them, from walking or cycling, to carpooling and using public transit, and then to remove the obstacles, real or perceived, that people may face in choosing those alternate options. The severity of the recent blizzard has underlined the need to curb emissions from automobiles as quickly as possible. Helping people to get on their bike, even if it's just replacing one or two car trips each week, is part of that effort. These racks will make it easier to find secure bike parking right outside the front door of work, school, community centers, or wherever a municipality may identify their greatest need." - Brendan Seney, GO Buffalo Niagara's Program Manager

GO Buffalo Niagara said 75 racks are reserved for community organizations and 100 racks are reserved for villages, towns, and cities in Erie and Niagara counties. Eligible organizations include non-profit organizations with a focus on serving Buffalo Niagara residents, block clubs, colleges and universities, workforce training organizations, and business associations.

You can find more information here and applications are due no later than February 28, 2023.