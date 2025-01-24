'Go Bills!': WNY businesses gear up for Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game watch parties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans in Western New York are gearing up for the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs with watch parties planned at local hotspots like New York Beer Project, Southern Tier Brewing Company and Wingnutz.

As excitement builds for the big game, those local businesses are preparing to host fans with special events and promotions.

New York Beer Project in Orchard Park is offering a free beer for a year giveaway at halftime, while Southern Tier Brewing Company in Buffalo boasts nearly 100 TVs and exclusive brews. Wingnutz in Williamsville is ready for a packed house with numerous large table reservations.

"We're super excited about it," said Lauren Spencer, a manager at New York Beer Project. "At halftime, we're doing a free beer for a year giveaway."

"We don't take reservations; everything is first come, first serve," explained Jared White, manager at Southern Tier Brewing Company. "It does start to fill up very quickly."

"Oh yeah, we can't wait," said AJ Giordano, co-owner of Wingnutz. "It's going to be packed in here."

New York Beer Project will also have specials like the Bill's Mafia Margarita and Buffalo Mac, a dish with fried fingers, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crumbles.

Southern Tier Brewing Company is offering $5 Buff Bruts, brewed specifically for their taproom, and $2 off liquor pours.

Wingnutz has recently upgraded with 40 brand-new TVs and is planning giveaways with Labatt.

With fans eagerly anticipating the game, local venues are pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable experience.

"Go Bills!" is the rallying cry as Western New Yorkers come together to support their team.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.