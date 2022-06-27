GM Lockport Facility hosts career fair this week

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — GM's Lockport facility will host a career fair Wednesday and Thursday to fill approximately 200 hourly, temporary positions.

According to the automaker, part-time and full-time production team member positions are available at $16.67 per hour.

GM said it will conduct interviews and drug testing on-site to make same-day hiring decisions.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States to apply for all positions.

The automaker said these new positions will support the high customer demand for full-size trucks and other vehicles.

The hiring event is Wednesday, June 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at GM's Lockport Operations facility located at 200 Upper Mountain Road, Lockport, N.Y. 14094.

