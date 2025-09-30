GLOW With Your Hands gives over 1,200 students a look at career opportunities

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 1,200 students from 32 school districts across Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties rolled up their sleeves at the seventh annual GLOW With Your Hands event at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.

Businesses and organizations in skilled trades, manufacturing, construction and agriculture participated, offering interactive demonstrations and direct engagement with students.

"I've learned about so many different careers in the trades," sophomore Ian McGary said. "It's cool to see it in real time, it kind of encouraged me even more to get into trades."

Students rotated through stations, trying their hand at everything from exploring what a day on a farm looks like or operating an electrical line truck.

"It lets me know what my choices are," McGary said. "I don't have one tunnel vision path because there's so much. My vision for my future is huge now."

According to event organizer Jim Krencik, that discovery process is exactly what GLOW With Your Hands is all about.

"If they discover that 70 of these industries don't interest them but five do, that's an incredible success," Krencik said.

"We want students to know what's out there and how they fit into the future of these industries," Commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor, Roberta Reardon, said. "It's a really hands-on, experiential opportunity for young people to think about what they want to do with their lives when they leave school. And it starts early, you don't want to wait until they're graduating. That's way too late."

Krencik said as industries across New York and beyond continue to seek skilled talent, events like GLOW With Your Hands have a key role in preparing the next generation.

