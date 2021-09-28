GLOW With Your Hands event works to educate students about trade-based work

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the community rebounds from the pandemic, more children are looking into alternatives to typical college and university education.

GLOW With Your Hands plans to educate children in the "GLOW" region of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties - about manual and hands-on labor.

"We want to inspire our youth to have that career, opportunity, that they may have not known existed prior to this," said Jay Lazarony, the Executive Director of the program.

About 700 children were chosen throughout the region to participate. Dozens of businesses created hands-on activities to showcase their lines of work and to educate them about the options available. Carpenters, electricians, plumbers, construction workers, and more were featured.

If you would like to learn a trade - the entire program is now available virtually. You can find it here.