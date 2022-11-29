Giving Tuesday in full effect in Western New York and there are a few steps to ensure safe donating

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WKBW) — Nationwide there are 1.5 million charitable organizations. Giving Tuesday is in full effect in Western New York and ensuring a safe donation can be tricky.

Communications Director at the Better Business Bureau Matt Krueger said those wanting to donate need to be very careful, and it's important to keep an eye out for scammers.

Giving to a charity is a great way to ring in the holidays. If you’re not sure what charity to give to, check out https://t.co/G7QX680Ntd, the BBB® Wise Giving Alliance. #BBB #GivingTuesday #Give #ShopSmall pic.twitter.com/XTcotqpW2o — BBB Upstate New York (@BBBUpstateNY) November 29, 2022

"You want to make sure your money is going where you want it to go that it's helping the people you want it to help," he said.

Donating safely check list:



Do research

Double check for credible organization names

Take as much time as need when donating

Find out where the money is going and how much is going there

He shares the name of an organization is one of the most important pieces when safely donating.

"Make sure you double check the name," Krueger said. "It's very confusing because there are so many charities that have similar sounding names. It would be like looking for the BBB and instead finding the B for better business."

Krueger said when conducting research the Better Business Bureau website is a good avenue.

"Be careful. Make sure you check all the information you can before you make your donation," he said.

