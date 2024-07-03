‘Giving opportunity to new people:’ Proposed term limits bill for elected Erie County Officials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Democratic Erie County Legislator John Bargnesi proposed a bill that would establish a change in the term of legislative office and limit the number of consecutive terms for all Erie County elected officials.

Tuesday night both sides of the political party showed up to the public hearing on this proposed bill including Bargnesi himself.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person had the chance to speak with him.

He says term limits in Erie County are past due.

WKBW

“If you’re sitting as an incumbent you discourage people from running so the best thing for the government is fresh blood,” he says. “So by proposing this bill, all we’re trying to do is pass through the county legislature so I can get this to the vote to the people in November.”

Attorney Paul Wolf who’s also a concerned resident speaks on the proposed bill.

WKBW

“Term limits would be at least every 12 years or my presence every 8 years there will be no incumbent there will be a completely open office,” Wolf says. “I think you would have newer people, newer perspectives, and not the same old politician gamesmanship.”

Republican Erie County Legislator Chris Greene speaks on the proposed term limits.

WKBW

“I think it’s a semi-right step in the right direction, but it’s not term limits. It’s kind of a waterdown term limits,” says Greene. “Unfortunately we haven’t seen a new version update yet, but a lot of us agreed on several pieces of legislation that we haven’t seen updated on the bill as it sits right now it needs significant changes to get my support.”

It's unclear when the Erie County Legislature will vote on this resolution.

If it passes, it would be on the November ballot for voters to decide.

WKBW