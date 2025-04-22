"We celebrate all the traditions, we're Buffalo."

If there's a place to celebrate the Polish holiday of Dyngus Day it's right here in Buffalo. Some even call it the "Dyngus Day Capital of the world", and there's a reason for that. With pussy willows, water guns, and Dyngus Day parade, it's just something you have to experience once in your life.

'Give us an occasion and we'll party': Thousands celebrate the tradition of Dynugs Day in Buffalo

I met many who got their Dyngus Day party started at 8 a.m. to celebrate lent being over.

Corpus Christi Church was serving food, beer and had plenty of activities for the family on Sears Street. They gave me their entire Dyngus Day menu from pierogies, cabbage and fried bologna.

WKBW Michael Schwartz tries Dyngus Day food

On Monday afternoon the rain didn't stop thousands from attending the Dyngus Day parade down Broadway. People on parade floats sprayed the crowd with water guns, handed out candy and danced.

Among the crowd was Thomas Swick, a travel writer who once lived in Poland. He visited Buffalo for the first time just to celebrate Dyngus Day.

"I've always heard about Dyngus Day," said Swick. "I've always wanted to come for it."

