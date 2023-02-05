Watch Now
Give ranch a chance on Buffalo wings

Blue cheese or ranch?
Posted at 10:46 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 22:46:01-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Give ranch a chance.

That's the idea behind a chicken wing event at Southern Tier Brewing Company on Scott Street in Buffalo.

Blue cheese is king when it comes to eating wings here in Buffalo, but the folks at Hidden Valley Ranch threw a party to offer up this tasty alternative.

Former Bills running back Fred Jackson hosted Saturday's festivities.

Hidden Valley Ranch is also giving back to the community with a donation to Feedmore WNY.

More than one-billion chicken wings are expected to be consumed on Super Bowl Sunday next weekend.

