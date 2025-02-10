Give Kids a Smile provides free dental services for more than 100 kids in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine is hosting the 24th annual 'Give Kids A Smile' event on February 7. This event provides free oral health screenings and treatments to children as part of Children's Dental Health Month.

The event, held in collaboration with the SUNY Erie Dental Hygiene program, was held on UB's South Campus on February 7th. Dozens of children from local schools receive services such as fluoride treatments and cavity screenings.

"So many people are afraid of going to the dentist and so many people need to go and are not going so it's access to care but not just care, it's access to friendly care," said Dian Wells, clinical associate professor of pediatric and community dentistry. The event featured education demonstrations, games, and a special story time led by Princess Belle.

The 'Give Kids A Smile' event aims to make dental visits fun and accessible, with the goal of improving children's oral health and reducing school absences due to dental issues. "For us, it's a chance to do an early intervention so if we see a problem we can talk to the parents," said Doctor Wells.