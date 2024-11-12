'Give it a little try': Farm-to-school program at Ken-Ton Schools encourages healthy habits

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — How do you get kids to eat more vegetables? Convince them to “give it a little try.”

That’s what Nicole Zugelder the Ken-Ton Schools District Farm-to-School coordinator does when she introduces fresh produce to students at lunchtime.

Ken-Ton recently won a $100,000 grant from the New York State Department of Agriculture to support the program.

“I go around and I do in-class lessons and I do in-cafeteria tastings centered on monthly themes with our local harvest to try to bring healthy foods to the students and introduce them to new recipes and engage them with the learning about where their food is coming from,” Zugelder said.

On Friday, she served up “Three Sisters Salad” to students at Holmes Elementary School.

The salad was inspired by the Native American gardening practice of growing corn, beans and squash together.

She mixed corn, black beans and zucchini with Romaine lettuce and balsamic vinegar dressing.