Give 716 campaign returning for its second run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After raising over $1.1 million in its first year, the Give 716 campaign is returning for a second run.

The Give 716 campaign is an online fundraiser organized by the Buffalo Bills and Sabres Foundations to support over 500 Western New York charities.

Donations can be made starting July 14 at 7:16 p.m. through July 16 at 7:16 a.m. directly on Give716.org. You can donate by searching for charities by name and category, or you can donate to the general fund which is split evenly between all participating charities.

The following incentives will be provided throughout the campaign: