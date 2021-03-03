Girls Scouts of WNY partner with Grubhub to sell cookies

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Girl scouts picked up several Girl Scout cookies cases during the Mega Drop event. Approximately 400 troops have ordered girl scout cookies, and went to a warehouse Hamburg to pick them up.

"The leaders will come in, tell us exactly what they need and load them up into their car, case by case - they go variety by variety, and load it as needed," said Laura Fakharzadeh, Product Program Manager for the Girl Scouts of WNY.

She said the girl scouts hope to deliver 1.8 million boxes of cookies this year.

In this warehouse alone, there are 40,000 cases of different girl scout cookies.

But the pandemic made sales difficult.

"We're a little bit down this year as far as initial, which is what the leaders are picking up now. In the 30 percent range down, a lot of our troops are on pause, or they're not meeting due to COVID," said Fakharzadeh.

"It's been different from like not going door-to-door this year. Pretty much we were sending out emails to people if they wanted to get anything from us," said Ava Dolce, Girl Scout.

Despite the difficulties, they're staying positive. And they've partnered with Grubhub, so cookie lovers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app.

Fakharzadeh said these sales will bring in approximately $8 million.

"We know that our customers are looking for them, it's been a hard year and girl scout cookies is definitely a happy point for 2021," she said.

You can support local Girl Scouts and buy cookies in-person or via drive-thru booths from March 7 through the 28.