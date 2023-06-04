Watch Now
Girls on the Run takes over UB North Campus in Amherst

Fun run is culmination of ten week program for young girls
Girls on the Run of Buffalo hosted its annual spring 5K at UB's Alumni Arena in Amherst.
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Girls on the Run of Buffalo hosted its annual spring 5K at UB's Alumni Arena in Amherst.

More than 1,100 girls representing more than 80 schools from across the region took part on Sunday.

These are students between grades three through eight.

This is part of a physical activity-based youth development program for girls of all abilities.

Many of the girls had adult buddy runners as well, meaning more than 2,500 runners took part in the run.

Girls on the Run looks to build every girl's social, emotional and physical skills, while encouraging healthy life habits.

Sunday's race is the culmination of that ten-week program.

