Girl Scouts of WNY making new efforts to build a stronger sisterhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of Girl Scout Troop 34430 are standing proud and strong right inside the Delavan Grider Community Center to make new efforts to build a stronger sisterhood.

Many of the scouts shared with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the importance of doing activities in order to build a loving sisterhood with one another.

“We’re all together. It's like a community,” says Nylah Jones, a 10-year-old, girl scout. “It doesn't matter if you’re White, Black, Brown, or any color it’s about family.”

So, what is a Girl Scout?

“Girl Scouts is really fun,” says Sophia Robinson, an 11-year-old girl scout. “It’s basically like an excuse to go to this cool place and do arts and crafts and stuff and it’s really just a fun learning experience.”

Some troop leaders say it’s rewarding to be able to give this opportunity to girls on the East Side of Buffalo.

“When I was younger, I went to a predominately White institution so there were all White girls in my Girl Scouts troop,” says Renysia Thomas, a Daisy Troop Leader 34430 of Girl Scouts WNY. “So I really never had this experience that they have and it’s absolutely needed and they flourish and teach them how to be young ladies and give them life tools.”

Others say they want the scouts to thrive in life.

“We definitely want to make sure our girls especially for our community particularly to thrive higher than the stars and reach for your goals and your dreams,” says Jalesa Davis, a Troop Leader 34430 of Girl Scouts WNY.

And this troop includes parents to help them build stronger bonds with their daughters.

“It's reassuring that as a parent we also form our own bonds, motherhood bonding as well,” says Celena Owunwann, a parent.

The cost is only $25 to sign up your daughter.

