Girl Scouts of WNY extend cookie deadline, excited for girls to grow in experience

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been another successful season for the Girl Scouts of WNY.

"The gratifying response from our members and the excitement has allowed the girls to continue to sell and meet their goals," Girl Scouts Chief Financial Officer, Javeena Edwards said.

Especially in their massive cookie sale. You all know the favorites. The Tagalongs, the Thin Mints, the Toast-Yay's. So many great flavors, and now, extended for more time. Now, the deadline to buy these cookies from the Girl Scouts ends April 22. Outside of wanting to continue the good streak of sales this year, the Buffalo winter played a factor.

"The biggest thing is our weather. The early part of March wasn't nice for girls to be out in that colder weather. We think the nicer weather will help our girls go out and continue to allow them to reach their goals," Edwards said.

But it's deeper than cookies. Sure, we may know the Girl Scouts for that. At least when I was growing up, my friends and I really only knew it for the great-tasting cookies. But it opens the door for these girls to gain valuable life experience in and out of the classroom.

"It allows girls to have those hands-on experiences through STEM, life skills, entrepreneurship, and just other outdoor programs," Edwards said.

That experience is something Edwards said set her forward to become the woman she is now. Something she wouldn't trade away for anything.

"I think the foundation of girl scouts prepares you for the future. I remember going through the cookie program, and it gave me a head start to be a successful business woman in the future," Edwards said.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of WNY and the cookie sale, click here.