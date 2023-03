BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Girl Scouts of Western New York has announced that the 2023 cookie season will be extended.

The cookie season began in December 2022 and was originally scheduled to end on March 29, it will now run through April 22.

The cookies are $6 per package and 100% of all proceeds stay local within Girl Scouts of Western New York.

If you're looking to purchase cookies, you can use the cookie finder on the Girl Scouts' website here.