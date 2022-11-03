Girl Scouts of Western New York announces updates to upcoming cookie season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, Girl Scouts of Western New York announced updates to the upcoming cookie season.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program will run from December 10, 2022, to March 29, 2023, and new this year will be a Raspberry Rally cookie which is described as follows in a release: "Raspberry Rally has a pink, crisp raspberry-flavored center and is dipped in the same chocolate coating as our popular Thin Mint cookie. It will be sold exclusively on digital platforms and shipped directly to the customer’s door."

In addition, a package of cookies will now cost $6 per box, a $1 increase per box over last season. "The price adjustment will help offset the impact of inflation following the pandemic," a release says.

GSWNY said the price change will also allow it to retain a higher amount of direct proceeds from its sales. All proceeds stay local in WNY.

“We are committed to positioning girls for success both now and in the future through our comprehensive, year-round program experience for girls. As the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program® provides girls with an unparalleled experience to hone their entrepreneurial skills and build a lifetime of leadership. We also welcome adult volunteers and girls to join Girl Scouts.” - Alison Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York

You can find more information here.