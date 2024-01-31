Girl Scouts of Western New York announces that the 2024 cookie season is here

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) has announced the kickoff of the 2024 cookie season.

Whether you enjoy Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Toast-Yays, or Trefoils, all varieties will be $6 per package and 100% of all proceeds stay local within GSWNY.

To purchase cookies you can reach out to a registered Girl Scout or visit the Girl Scout website here to find out where you can purchase cookies.

GSWNY said it will also continue to provide a subsidy for online direct shipments to your home when you purchase 4 - 24 packages of cookies with a flat shipping rate of $7.99.