Girl Scouts of Western New York announces that the 2024 cookie season is here

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) has announced the kickoff of the 2024 cookie season.
Whether you enjoy Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Toast-Yays, or Trefoils, all varieties will be $6 per package and 100% of all proceeds stay local within GSWNY.
To purchase cookies you can reach out to a registered Girl Scout or visit the Girl Scout website here to find out where you can purchase cookies.
GSWNY said it will also continue to provide a subsidy for online direct shipments to your home when you purchase 4 - 24 packages of cookies with a flat shipping rate of $7.99.
"Our Girl Scouts are thrilled to embark on another exciting Cookie Season. The Girl Scout cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. We have a unique program model. Girl Scouts gain financial empowerment skills while taking the lead with hands-on activities. They develop money skills through understanding budgeting, investing and financial planning. They discover the courage to fail and the confidence to keep trying, while understanding how to create an independent future. And our beloved Girl Scout cookies makes their journey to financial Empowerment and Entrepreneurship even sweeter. Stop by one of our cookie booths this season and meet our next generation of young business Entrepreneurs."