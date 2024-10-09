Gilbane-Turner suspends construction on new Buffalo Bills stadium to investigate incident

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, the general contractors for the new Buffalo Bills stadium project, suspended construction on the project on Tuesday to investigate an incident.

In a statement to 7 News, Gilbane-Turner said it received a report of what could have been perceived as a symbol of hate on the project. The incident was reported to police, the on-site work was suspended and an investigation was launched. Gilbane-Turner said the initial investigation found it was not a symbol of hate.

You can read the full statement below:

“Yesterday we received a report of what could have been perceived as a symbol of hate on our construction project.



We immediately reported the incident to the police, suspended work on-site, and launched an investigation to send a clear message about how seriously we take this matter. We do not tolerate any act of bias or hate.



An initial investigation found that this was not a symbol of hate.



Gilbane|Turner maintains zero tolerance for racism and hate. We will continue to collaborate with our trade partners and unions to make it clear to every person on site the importance of having a work environment where all people feel welcomed, respected, and safe.”

Officials broke ground on the project in June 2023. It is expected to be completed by fall 2026.