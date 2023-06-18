GiGi's Playhouse Hosts GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge encouraging inclusion for all

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was a sea of blue Saturday morning as GiGi's Playhouse held their annual GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge.

GiGi's Playhouse

"Today we're just celebrating Down Syndrome and we're proud," Executive Director at GiGi's Playhouse Emily Mondschein said. "We're out in the community, we're doing our walk, beautiful weather. Having a great time."

All abilities were welcome to take the 1-mile inspirational walk through Lincoln Park. Between all the outdoor games, raffles and snacks, there really was a lot to love.

WKBW

Mondschein sais the annual event works to provide exposure and interaction with the end goal of reaching acceptance and inclusion for everyone.

"I think until people really spend time with us and get to know us, they're not really going to understand us. So, this is all about inclusion and showing people all that we can do and how amazing we are. So, that's why it's important."