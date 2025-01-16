Gigi's Cucina Povera in Kenmore closing after over a decade in business

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gigi's Cucina Povera in Kenmore announced it will be closing after over a decade in business.

The announcement was made in a post on social media which said in part:

"As we enter 2025, I am looking back on the last decade with happy thoughts. The opening and operation of Gigi’s has been the highlight of my long career in Buffalo’s restaurant business. My lifelong dream and goal were achieved when Gigi’s Cucina Povera opened in the summer of 2013. We at Gigi’s are so so thankful to have had so many people touch our lives and influence the course of Gigi’s through the years. While paying tribute to my father, grandmother, and our Sicilian Heritage, our mission has remained the same... In our "poor kitchen" the philosophy is simple: Make great food with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients, transforming the simple into more than the sum of its parts."

The last day of operation will be January 25., Gigi's said the building has been sold and another restaurant will soon be open.

"We will be open Wednesday through Saturday until January 25, 2025. We will be celebrating the life and times of Gigi’s throughout this time. We want to see you! So Please! Make reservations or just stop in, during our last two weeks, to share a drink, a bite, and a story. We are going to miss serving you, and celebrating your many occasions, holidays, great times and sad times with us. We danced, we sang, we drank and of course we ate! Manga! We cannot thank you enough for letting us be a part of your lives."

