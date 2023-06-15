'Gigantic Kenmore Garage Sale' is coming this weekend

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bargain hunters rejoice!

The 'Gigantic Kenmore Garage Sale' returns this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. across the village. Almost 150 homes are expected to take part this year.

Maps will be available by Friday at 3 p.m. on the Kenmore Village Improvement Society site and Facebook page. Printed maps will be available Saturday at the Made for Good shop at 7 Warren Avenue.

Maps include clues for a treasure hunt along the sales route. Winners can bring the item to the Made for Good shop to pick up a prize.