Giant community menorah lit in Amherst to celebrate first night of Hanukkah

Chabad House of Buffalo held a public menorah lighting to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah
Chabad House of Buffalo Menorah Lighting
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chabad House of Buffalo celebrated the start of Hanukkah on Wednesday night by lighting a giant menorah in the Tops International Plaza on Maple Road. This year the first night of Hanukkah is on Christmas Day.

Along with lighting the menorah there were potato latkes, donuts and candy for kids. More than 50 people attended the celebration, and kids were given light sticks, and dreidel balloons.

"At this fraught time for the Jewish community, with war in Israel and American Jews facing a major rise in antisemitism, this year we are doing more to celebrate Hanukkah with joy and Jewish pride,” said Rabbi Moshe Gurary. “The Menorah and Hanukkah represent freedom of the human spirit, freedom from tyranny and oppression, and of the victory of good over evil.”

Jewish people across the world celebrate the first night of Hanukkah Wednesday. The eight day celebration that commemorates the 2,000-year-old miracle of light last eight nights.

