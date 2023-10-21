Ghosts, ghouls, goblins and seals: Aquarium of Niagara hosts free community trick-or-treat event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An evening of Halloween family fun took over the Aquarium of Niagara Friday evening.

More than 600 people turned out for the third annual Candy on the Commons event that featured costume and dance contests, a video gaming truck, tarot card reading and, of course, tons of candy.

"Our mission is to inspire people to make a difference with aquatic life," said communications spokesperson Eric Walsh. "The best way to connect people to aquatic life is to connect with people. So being able to see all these people coming out and enjoying our community space right outside the doors of the aquarium is a win-win for everybody!"

The main part of the aquarium was closed to the public during the event but attendees could still enjoy the rescued harbor seal exhibit.