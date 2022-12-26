Getzville neighborhood comes together to help get neighbor to hospital

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Getzville neighborhood came together Monday morning in an effort to help get a neighbor to the hospital.

The Getzville Fire Company tells 7 News a resident of Forestview Drive had a medical emergency and need to get to the hospital immediately but the entire street was impassable due to snow. That's when neighbors jumped into action.

The fire company said as volunteer firefighters provided aid to the individual, neighbors came outside with snowblowers and shovels and were able to clear a path to an ambulance that was waiting at the end of the street. The individual was then carried in a sled to the ambulance and taken to the hospital.